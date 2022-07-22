Helicopter crashes in Monroe County

HECKER, Ill. (KMOV) – A helicopter has crashed near Hecker, Illinois.

The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. in a field near Route 3 and Columbia Ave in Monroe County. The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency told News 4 it was a crop duster helicopter that crashed.

Monroe County EMA Director Kevin Scheibe said the pilot walked away from the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is headed to the crash site to investigate.

This is a breaking news story and News 4 has a crew on the way. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

