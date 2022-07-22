Governor Parson declares emergency due to heat wave

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared an emergency due to the recent intense heat wave.

Parson said the high temperatures and little rain are causing severe drought conditions. This could ruin farmers and cost more money on groceries.

St. Louis’ drought condition is yellow which means it is abnormally dry. Nearly 75% of Missouri is in a drought. The emergency declaration gives aid to farmers to keep their heads above water.

“We are down on a lot of things, probably about half the amount especially on like green beans and tomatoes,” said Lance Menard, Perry County Farmer.

A prolonged drought could cause less supply of a variety of foods, which would increase already high food costs.

