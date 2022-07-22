East St. Louis requiring clear backpacks for middle, high school students

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The East St. Louis School District announced middle and high school students must use clear backpacks for the upcoming school year.

The backpacks are required at Lincoln Middle, Mason/Clark Middle, Bush Alternative Center, and East St. Louis Senior High School.

In a press release, the district said the backpack plastic must be completely transparent, but the straps to carry them do not have to meet that requirement. Secondary students are allowed to carry a non-clear pouch or purse no larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches to hold personal items, such as hygiene products or cellphones.

“If that becomes a hardship for the family, it is not a requirement that they bring a backpack,” said district spokeswoman Sydney Stigge-Kaufman. “We know student backpacks are just one of the steps that we are taking to help ensure school safety.”

The district said it will still conduct bag searches and have students walk through metal detectors.

The district added that clear backpacks are available for purchase from a number of retailers, including Personal Touch Boutique in East St. Louis, Walmart, Target, Amazon, and others.

News 4 went to Walmart in Cahokia Heights, the closest big box store to the school district. The store had one rack with clear backpacks. The majority were non-clear backpacks.

“I don’t run across them little to none,” said Cassandra Logan, the owner of Logan’s Kids Resale in Dutchtown. “Bookbags. That is the number one thing.”

Logan told News 4 she never gets clear bookbags because her customers don’t show much interest.

“I won’t even pick it up myself. So, therefore stores only work on demand,” Logan added. “I know they’re trying to do this to discourage weapons. Clear--you can see everything in it. There’s no privacy.”

The Ferguson-Florissant School District is another district in the metro that requires clear backpacks. Other districts like St. Louis Public Schools require clear bags at sporting events.

