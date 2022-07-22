Duo pleads guilty in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire plot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people linked to the murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of Andre Montgomery in 2016 pleaded guilty Friday.

In 2020, Terica Ellis and Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam were charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Yaghnam is charged with five counts of aggravated identify theft.

Montgomery, the grandson of original Sweetie Pie’s owner Robbie Montgomery, was shot and killed near Fairground Park on March 14, 2016. Norman has been charged with conspiracy to use a cellphone in the “commission” of a murder-for-hire that resulted in death. Charging documents say Norman took out a $450,000 life insurance policy on his nephew in 2014 and Norman was the sole beneficiary.

Charging documents state Norman and Yaghnam conspired to get a fraudulent life insurance policy for Norman’s nephew, Andre Montgomery. Federal agents said Norman and Yaghnam submitted three separate life insurance applications that contained false statements about Andre Montgomery’s income, net worth, medical history, employment and family background.

In 2016, Andre’s grandmother told News 4 that “someone called my grandson on his cell phone when he was in the recording studio. He went outside, then someone shot him five times. They got his phone! Can’t they trace his phone?”

According to charging documents, Ellis and Norman both traveled to St. Louis and were there on March 14, 2016. Ellis told Andre she was coming to the city and eventually learned where Andre was. Once she knew that information, federal agents said Ellis called Norman. Around 8 p.m., Andre Montgomery was shot and killed. Charging documents said Ellis’ phone put her in the area of the shooting at the same time. After the shooting, federal agents said Ellis and Norman left St. Louis and headed to Memphis, Tennessee.

On March 21, 2016, Norman contacted the insurance company about collecting the life insurance.

The sentencing hearing for Ellis and Yaghnam is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.