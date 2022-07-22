City of St. Louis extends heat advisory through Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is extending it’s heat advisory through Sunday night at 8 pm.

Area hospitals and fire departments are on watch this weekend, ready to respond to calls.

On Friday, people spent the day cooling down near water.

Grandparent Kathy Brandt says she plans her day around outdoor activities to keep her grandkids out of the intense heat.

“What’s been working for our family is going out in the mornings,” Brandt says. “Getting out in the mornings when it’s not too hot and then again in the evening. During the day we’re pretty much inside coloring or playing or indoor activities. Early in the morning works great.”

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson wants people to watch the time they’re outside and not stay out for too long. Even just an hour can really take a toll on your body, which is why Chief Jenkerson says the air conditioning this weekend will be crucial. Fans alone will not offer enough support.

“The fans are good to move some of the cooler air in the house around or maybe allow you to sit in front of the fan if the air conditioner is working,” Chief Jenkerson says. “Keep your air conditioner turned up a little bit so you don’t use much electricity, but just to use a fan alone in a house won’t cool you off.”

Dorothy Glenn brought her kids to the Shaw Aquatic Center earlier to cool down in the heat. Glenn has first aid training, which she says helped her identify symptoms when her son overheated in the past.

“It really hadn’t been that long, maybe 30-45 minutes of being outside and you don’t think of it being that quick,” Glenn says.

Chief Jenkerson is stressing for people to know the signs of when it’s time to get out from the sun.

“Touch them,” Chief Jenkerson says. “See if they’re hot to the touch, because as this heat wave has continued on, heat is cumulative. It has an effect on you that you might not know. It’ll get a little worse and a little worse and a little worse and your body kind of acclimates to it but you don’t know how hot you become and you become overheated.”

The fire department is taking welfare check calls and doing what they can for the vulnerable and elderly populations. However, they’re also asking for people to check in on their neighbors.

“Something wasn’t right,” Chief Jenkerson says. “They called us and we got over there. She was obviously having a medical emergency because of the heat. We got an air conditioner installed in her house and this neighbor saved her life.”

Chief Jenkerson is urging people to drink water before they go outside and while they’re outside. However, it’s important to stay away from caffeine and alcohol because they can quickly dehydrate you.

