Chesterfield man drowns while kayaking in Meramec River
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Chesterfield drowned after kayaking in the Meramec River Tuesday morning.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said Lawrence Krumrey, 65, was kayaking downstream in the river at about 10:45 a.m. when the boat capsized causing him to go underwater. He never resurfaced on his own but a friend was able to remove him from the water. Krumrey was pronounced dead on the scene.
No further information has been released.
