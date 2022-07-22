Advertisement

Chesterfield man drowns while kayaking in Meramec River

By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Chesterfield drowned after kayaking in the Meramec River Tuesday morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Lawrence Krumrey, 65, was kayaking downstream in the river at about 10:45 a.m. when the boat capsized causing him to go underwater. He never resurfaced on his own but a friend was able to remove him from the water. Krumrey was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information has been released.

