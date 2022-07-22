Advertisement

Campaign 2022: One-on-one with U.S. Senate Candidate Billy Long

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Republican Congressman Billy Long of Missouri’s 7th District is currently running for U.S. Senate.

If Long wins, he would serve in the Senate with Josh Hawley for the last two years. News 4′s Cory Stark and Long talked about some of the criticism Senator Hawley is receiving following Thursday night’s hearing.

“He has gotten lambasted by it today, so we’ll have to see what the future brings, but he got lambasted on the day that he raised his fist, we’ll just have to see what comes out of it. But he has a different edge to him than I do, I call him Josh Hollywood, he’s always in front of the cameras that’s his style, that’s what he does,” said Long.

The primary election will be held Aug. 2 in Missouri.

