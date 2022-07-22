Advertisement

5-year-old shot in north St. Louis

By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 5-year-old was shot in the leg Thursday evening in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, police said.

The mother of the boy took him to the hospital after the shooting happened in the 5900 block of Lalite. The child is in stable condition, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. No other details were immediately released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Dozens of children have been shot in the St. Louis area in 2022. To find where to get a free gun lock in St. Louis City, click here.

