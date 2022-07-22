4Warn Alert: Heat Advisory in effect through Sunday
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Intense heat is a lock through Sunday. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Sunday evening. The combination of heat and humidity will result in the potential for Heat Index readings at or above 105.
There is a very slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm through this evening.
There is another slight chance for a few spotty showers or storms Sunday afternoon. But the better chances really hold off until late Sunday night & Monday.
A cold front is expected to stall in our area and bring off and on chance for showers and storms Monday - Thursday.
Cooler temperatures are expected next week.
