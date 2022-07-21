St. Louis man gets 15 years for gun crimes, possessing fentanyl and meth

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting at and beating a woman in February of 2020 and possessing illicit drugs.

Duane McCoy pleaded guilty in March to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute meth and fentanyl. McCoy had prior convictions, which opened him up to a longer prison term.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said McCoy beat a woman and then shot at her while she was trying to escape her home on February 23, 2020. He was arrested that day in the 5200 block of Euclid Avenue and then charged.

Officers found $2,311, two stolen guns, nearly 15 grams of fentanyl and 4.73 grams of meth.

