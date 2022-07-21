Advertisement

St. Louis City averaging 100 new COVID cases daily

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A coronavirus case spike is drawing words of caution in St. Louis City.

Data released Thursday show that for the last six weeks the city is averaging 100 new cases daily. Roughly 90% of those cases are some sort of variant of COVID-19.

Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, the city’s health director is urging masking in crowded areas. She also suggests testing for anyone who has any symptoms.

A bill signed by Mayor Tishaura Jones dedicates $1.6 million in funding for COVID-19 testing and vaccine incentives. It is funded through the American Rescue Plan.

