St. Ann man charged with allegedly beating, strangling girlfriend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was charged Thursday after police alleged he beat and strangled his girlfriend, hit her with a TV and threatened her with a knife.

A probable cause statement alleges Javiaz Edwards, 31, accused his girlfriend of cheating on him earlier this week. The statement says he hit her with his fists and strangled her until she passed out. Then, the statement continues, he grabbed a flat screen TV and hit her head and body.

The statement alleges Edwards then grabbed a knife and threatened her. The victim was cut on the hand in the incident. She eventually was able to get out of her apartment through a window and able to run to a relative’s home close by.

Police said the victim had severe injuries on her arms, legs, neck and back. She was taken to the hospital for a potential head injury.

According to a police report, the apartment had blood on the wall and a pillowcase, a destroyed flat screen TV and cell phone and a knife hidden in a closet. Police found Edwards after and arrested him.

Edwards was charged with two counts of domestic assault, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $300,000 cash only.

