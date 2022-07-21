Advertisement

Second man charged in Ofc. Langsdorf’s murder sentenced in plea deal

Kawyn Smith, 60, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to Attempted Stealing - $750 or more, a Class E Felony, and was sentenced to seven years in prison in Division 15 of St. Louis County Circuit Court.(KMOV)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 60-year-old St. Louis man charged in connection with the death of North County Cooperative police officer Michael Langsdorf will spend seven years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday.

Police allege that 60-year-old Kawyn Smith, of St. Louis, gave Bonette Meeks, Jr. two fraudulent checks, totaling over $6,500, to cash at Clay’s Wellston Food Market on June 23, 2019. Smith waited outside the car. Langsdorf was called for a report of a bad check but was fatally shot as Meeks resisted arrest.

Smith said he did not know Officer Langsdorf was killed until a few days later.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder. As part of his plea deal, Smith testified against Meeks. The 60-year-old pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempting to steal $750 or more. A jury found Meeks guilty of murdering a North County Police Cooperative Officer in 2019 after nearly six hours of deliberation on June 17. His sentencing is set for 10 a.m. on Sept. 21.

