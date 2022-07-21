Advertisement

Remains found in search for missing person

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County, Missouri say they have found human remains.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Jeff Johnson, the skeletal remains were found on private property just after 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 21.

Criminal investigators with the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control discovered the remains in a rural part of Madison County.

Johnson says the search that led to the discovery is connected to the disappearance of Timothy Dees of Creve Coeur, Mo. in February.

No other information about the discovery is being released at this time.

John says, until the remains are positively identified, he can not make any further comments about them.

He did say investigators were in an area that had not been previously searched in connection with Dees’ disappearance late February 27 to early February 28.

The investigation to his disappearance continues to remain active.

