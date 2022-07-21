Advertisement

Remains found in Madison County, MO confirmed to be missing Creve Coeur man

Timmy Dees
Timmy Dees(Barbara Hall)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/KMOV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the remains found Thursday in Madison County, Missouri belong to Timothy Dees, who went missing in February.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Jeff Johnson, the skeletal remains were found on private property just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. Criminal investigators with the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control discovered the remains in a rural part of the county.

The family had been searching for Dees for months. Investigators previously told News 4 that Dees was last seen on video at a Fredericktown gas station around 1:30 a.m. on February 28.

