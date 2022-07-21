Person shot, killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 1100 block of North Kingshighway. The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t released. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.

