Person shot, killed in north St. Louis
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 1100 block of North Kingshighway. The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
The circumstances of the shooting weren’t released. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.