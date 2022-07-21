Murder charge dropped for witness who testified against man convicted of killing David Dorn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The man who admitted to taking part in the looting of a pawn shop that led to a beloved retired police officer’s death is no longer facing murder charges.

Mark Jackson testified against Stephan Cannon, who was on trial this week and was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of retired police Cpt. David Dorn. Jackson testified indicating Cannon confessed to him on the phone to killing Dorn, who had responded to Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in the early morning hours of June 2, 2020.

“I didn’t want to have to do that to him,” is the statement Jackson told the jury Cannon said to him on the phone the next morning.

Jackson was previously facing seven charges including second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery and stealing. In exchange for his testimony, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office dismissed five of the seven charges, including second-degree murder.

During a plea hearing on Thursday, Jackson pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. With a 15-year suspended sentence, he will now serve five years probation.

First-degree robbery is a felony in Missouri and has an 85% requirement. As a result, if Jackson violates his probation, he would have to serve 85%t of a 10 to 30-year sentence.

