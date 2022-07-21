Advertisement

Local woman creates app to make it easier for Missourians to get gas tax reimbursement

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A local woman is hoping to make it easier for Missourians to be reimbursed for the state’s new gas tax.

Tammi Hilton created the NoMoGasTax app, which is supposed to streamline the process of submitting receipts and getting money from the state for part of the sales tax.

Hilton told News 4 she created the app with the help of the Department of Revenue to ensure it goes smoothly. Receipts can be submitted straight to the state for reimbursement, but Hilton’s app aims to make the process easier.

