City of Cahokia Heights signs new union police contract amid competitive labor market

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Cahokia Heights recently signed a new police union contract after its officers have been working for more than a year without one.

When Cahokia merged with Alorton and Centreville in 2021, the old police contract became null and void.

Back in January, Cahokia Heights mayor Curtis McCall Sr. told News 4 the police department lost about half its officers after the merger, which normally is about 35 or so officers.

Officers worked on a salary of $48,000 over the year plus of contract negotiations. Officers will now make close to $60,000 a year, plus back pay, according to the police union representing Cahokia Heights police officers. That’s more than the starting pay of around $58,000 before the merger.

The new contract requires cops to live within Cahokia Heights.

The Illinois FOP Labor Council sent News 4 the follow statement:

“The Union is happy to have reached a contract resolution. While the Union believes there are still many issues to address this contract represents a good starting point. It is the Union’s hope that additional police officers will be hired but there is no guarantee. The competition for police applicants is very competitive right now. There is a shortage of officers in the metro east area. The Union is concerned that the residency requirement which the City required may be an issue for future applicants. The Union agreed to it because the City indicated they had to have it. While the Union is hopeful that things improve both for the citizens and the officers there simply is no way to know what will happen.”

Many departments in the metro told News 4 they allow officers to live outside of its jurisdiction.

“I get phone calls everyday from police chiefs asking how they can improve their hiring practices,” said Van Muschler, director of the Southwestern Illinois College police academy in Belleville.

The academy that trains a lot of Metro East officers.

Muschler told News 4 departments across the state are fighting for applicants.

“Cahokia Heights--I spoke to them not too long ago. They’re asking about seats in the next upcoming academy,” he said.

Belleville just recently moved its starting salary to $71,000. Collinsville starts at $69,000 and Fairview Heights at $71,000.

