Campaign 2022: One-on-one interview with incumbent St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page

Incumbent St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page sat down with News 4's Cory Stark ahead of the August 2 primary.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is running for re-election.

He sat down with News 4′s Cory Stark for a one-on-one interview ahead of the August 2 primary.

In the interview, Page addressed public safety, recent personnel matters in the county and transparency in government.

