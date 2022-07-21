Albert Pujols wins Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Albert Pujols made St. Louis proud once again by winning this year’s Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

"As great as my career has been, my passion is what I do when the season is over and that is to serve and to give back. That is how I want to be remembered."



The winner of this year's Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award is Albert Pujols 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/j1yfXA8IWw — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 21, 2022

The award is given to an athlete who shows dedicated service to their community. It was changed from the Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award to add Ali’s name in 2017 to honor his impactful life.

Pujols is the second MLB player in the last three years to win the award. Nelson Cruz won it in 2020.

