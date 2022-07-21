Advertisement

Albert Pujols wins Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

National League's Albert Pujols, of the St. Louis Cardinals, smiles as he bats during the MLB...
National League's Albert Pujols, of the St. Louis Cardinals, smiles as he bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Albert Pujols made St. Louis proud once again by winning this year’s Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

The award is given to an athlete who shows dedicated service to their community. It was changed from the Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award to add Ali’s name in 2017 to honor his impactful life.

Pujols is the second MLB player in the last three years to win the award. Nelson Cruz won it in 2020.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hank Thompson and Willard Brown joined the team, and on this day at Fenway Park, they became...
St. Louis Brown's players make history
National League's Paul Goldschmidt, of the St. Louis Cardinals, connects for a solo home run...
Goldy announces his presence with first-inning homer in All-Star Game
St. Louis City SC adds Lou Fusz as newest partner
PHOTOS: St. Louis CITY SC adds Lou Fusz as newest partner
St. Louis CITY SC adds Lou Fusz as newest partner