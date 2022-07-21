4Warn Weather: Intense Heat Through The Weekend

Weather Discussion: We hit 100 degrees yesterday. It should be a couple degrees cooler this afternoon and also a little less humid. Heat and humidity cranks back up starting Friday. Triple digit heat threatens every day through the weekend. Firday & Saturday are Weather Alert Days as we expect The Heat Index to reach or exceed 105.

By Late Sunday into Monday a cold front is expected to stall near our area. This will increase cloudiness, lower the temperatures and produce some much needed rain.

