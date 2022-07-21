Advertisement

4Warn Alert: Weather Alert Friday & Saturday For Intense Heat

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Friday and Saturday will be Weather Alert Days due to the intense heat. Friday will hit 100 with a heat index near 105. Saturday at 103 with a heat index from 105 to 110. Sunday could be added as an alert day, but we’re less confident in how hot it will get as a cold front may be just to our north providing some clouds and small rain chance.

This front moves in Sunday night and Monday is when we get significant relief. We also see that front stalling in the area next week with several rain chances Monday through Friday next week.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7day
4Warn Weather: Intense Heat Through The Weekend
7day
4Warn Weather: Intense Heat Through The Weekend - clipped version
4Warn Weather: Intense Heat Through The Weekend
4Warn Weather: Intense Heat Through The Weekend
4Warn Weather: Hot Afternoon But Lower Humidity