4Warn Alert: Weather Alert Friday & Saturday For Intense Heat

Weather Discussion: Friday and Saturday will be Weather Alert Days due to the intense heat. Friday will hit 100 with a heat index near 105. Saturday at 103 with a heat index from 105 to 110. Sunday could be added as an alert day, but we’re less confident in how hot it will get as a cold front may be just to our north providing some clouds and small rain chance.

This front moves in Sunday night and Monday is when we get significant relief. We also see that front stalling in the area next week with several rain chances Monday through Friday next week.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.