Team at Southern Illinois University Carbondale researching patterns in gun violence

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland team of researchers is looking to find new insights into the nationwide problem of gun violence.

The program is headed up by Tammy Kochel, associate dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and involves other faculty, three doctoral students and one master’s student.

The study has received more than $64,000 from the city council.

“We hope our report describes the specific nature of gun violence in Carbondale and the types of evidence-based and promising solutions that have worked for similar gun violence problems,” Kochel said. “We hope it will be used to guide service providers and to make funding decisions.”

The researchers will be looking to find trends in the geography of the violence, along with gun assaults, gun homicides, and anonymous arrest data.

