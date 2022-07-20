Advertisement

Team at Southern Illinois University Carbondale researching patterns in gun violence

A Heartland team of researchers is looking to find new insights into the nationwide problem of gun violence.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland team of researchers is looking to find new insights into the nationwide problem of gun violence.

The program is headed up by Tammy Kochel, associate dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and involves other faculty, three doctoral students and one master’s student.

The study has received more than $64,000 from the city council.

“We hope our report describes the specific nature of gun violence in Carbondale and the types of evidence-based and promising solutions that have worked for similar gun violence problems,” Kochel said. “We hope it will be used to guide service providers and to make funding decisions.”

The researchers will be looking to find trends in the geography of the violence, along with gun assaults, gun homicides, and anonymous arrest data.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

violent crim grx
Man killed after being gunned down in north St. Louis
Police: 100 gunshots ring out ahead of downtown St. Louis double shooting
Police: 100 gunshots ring out ahead of Downtown West double shooting
Kielen Powell, left, the youngest son of slain retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn, joins...
David Dorn Trial: Eyewitness recalls looting spree, aftermath of murder
Jaylon Dennis, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action
Woman shot, killed boyfriend in North County during argument about cheating
Experts say it’s getting increasingly harder to get to know the candidates in elections
No debates, few interviews: why experts say it’s harder to get to know candidates ahead of key elections