St. Louis woman dies inside Illinois jail cell

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman died days after being found unresponsive inside an Illinois jail cell.

Pulaski County correctional Officers found the 47-year-old woman unresponsive in her jail cell on July 14. She was taken to an area hospital. She was pronounced dead at the hospital four days later. An autopsy is pending to determine her cause of death.

The woman wasn’t identified.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.