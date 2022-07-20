Advertisement

St. Louis woman dies inside Illinois jail cell

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman died days after being found unresponsive inside an Illinois jail cell.

Pulaski County correctional Officers found the 47-year-old woman unresponsive in her jail cell on July 14. She was taken to an area hospital. She was pronounced dead at the hospital four days later. An autopsy is pending to determine her cause of death.

The woman wasn’t identified.

