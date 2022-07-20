St. Louis Browns’ players make history

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is big in baseball, but before the Cardinals, the Lou was home to the St. Louis Browns.

Today, the team is known as the Baltimore Orioles, but 75 years ago, today, two players made history. Hank Thompson and Willard Brown joined the team, and on this day at Fenway Park, they became the first two Black players on the field at the same time.

Jackie Robinson first broke the barrier on July 5th, 1947. The same year, the Browns owner, Bill Dewitt Sr. signed Thompson and Brown. They became the 3rd and 4th Black American ballplayers on an MLB team.

