St. Ann man charged in assaulting his girlfriend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Ann man is facing four felony charges after police say he assaulted his girlfriend.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Javiaz Edwards accused his girlfriend of cheating on him and hit her with his fist and strangled her until she passed out in their St. Ann apartment on July 18. She told investigators she woke up to him kicking her.

Edwards then grabbed a flatscreen television and hit the victim in the head and body. The victim said Edwards grabbed a knife and threatened her, and he cut her on her hand as she tried to protect herself.

The victim said Edwards didn’t let her leave the apartment and he destroyed her phone. She eventually managed to get out through a window and went to a relative’s house. According to court documents, the victim was incoherent when officers talked to her, as though she suffered a head injury. Police found severe bruising on both arms and legs along with scratches and a cut on her left hand. Paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment.

Officers found the destroyed flatscreen and phone. The knife was in a closet and officers saw the victim’s blood on the wall and a pillowcase. Officers looked for Edwards around the apartment and arrested him.

Edwards is facing two counts of first-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon. The court set a cash-only bond of $300,000.

