Police: 100 gunshots ring out ahead of Downtown West double shooting

By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects were arrested following a double shooting in the Downtown West neighborhood overnight.

Officers from the city’s Mobile Reserve Unit arrived at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 20th Street after hearing 100 gunshots being fired around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The unit consists of 10 officers who focus on area hotspots.

They found a man shot in the foot. Paramedics took him to the hospital. Later, a 20-year-old woman, who was shot in the chest, drove herself to a nearby police station.

“From our understanding at this juncture, there are three separate Airbnbs in play,” St. Louis Metropolitan Police Lt. Matthew Karnowski said describing the scene. “We believe this stems from large Airbnb parties and the participants of those parties feuding.”

Dozens of shell casings and three guns were collected.

