Advertisement

Man killed after being gunned down in north St. Louis

By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood left a man dead Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., police said a man was shot in the 2900 block of James Cool Papa Bell in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

As of 2022, violent crime - including shootings, rapes, and other assaults, is up 24 percent compared to last year. However, homicides are slightly down. There have been 96 homicides this year, which is down 5 percent from 2021.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
Local leaders, police departments take to social media after officer is fatally shot in North Kansas City
Police: 100 gunshots ring out ahead of downtown St. Louis double shooting
Police: 100 gunshots ring out ahead of Downtown West double shooting
Kielen Powell, left, the youngest son of slain retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn, joins...
David Dorn Trial: Eyewitness recalls looting spree, aftermath of murder
Jaylon Dennis, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action
Woman shot, killed boyfriend in North County during argument about cheating