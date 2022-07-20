Man killed after being gunned down in north St. Louis

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood left a man dead Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., police said a man was shot in the 2900 block of James Cool Papa Bell in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

As of 2022, violent crime - including shootings, rapes, and other assaults, is up 24 percent compared to last year. However, homicides are slightly down. There have been 96 homicides this year, which is down 5 percent from 2021.

