Man found dead in St. Clair County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in unincorporated St. Clair County in the early hours Wednesday.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Department responded to a stabbing call in the 1000 block of Golfview Court in Belleville and found the 33-year-old man dead near the entry of the garage just before 1 a.m.

Local police departments responded and the suspect was arrested around 1:40 a.m. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The cause of death hasn’t been officially ruled as a stabbing yet.

The suspect is being held at the St. Clair County jail.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.