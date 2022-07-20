Advertisement

Man found dead in St. Clair County

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in unincorporated St. Clair County in the early hours Wednesday.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Department responded to a stabbing call in the 1000 block of Golfview Court in Belleville and found the 33-year-old man dead near the entry of the garage just before 1 a.m.

Local police departments responded and the suspect was arrested around 1:40 a.m. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The cause of death hasn’t been officially ruled as a stabbing yet.

The suspect is being held at the St. Clair County jail.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Luna the Corpse Flower
Corpse flower completes bloom at Missouri Botanical Garden
Police: 2 people shot after an argument between 2 Airbnb groups in Downtown West
Police: 100 gunshots ring out ahead of Downtown West double shooting
Graphic
Man dies in St. Charles County crash
Graphic
St. Louis woman dies inside Illinois jail cell