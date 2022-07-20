Man dies in St. Charles County crash
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wentzville man died in a crash Tuesday morning in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kamron Lenoir, 23, ran a stop sign while going southbound on Route P at Guthrie Road. A car driving eastbound hit him. The collision happened Tuesday just before 8 a.m.
Lenoir was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the other car suffered moderate injuries. Both cars had extensive damage.
