Man dies in St. Charles County crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wentzville man died in a crash Tuesday morning in St. Charles County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kamron Lenoir, 23, ran a stop sign while going southbound on Route P at Guthrie Road. A car driving eastbound hit him. The collision happened Tuesday just before 8 a.m.

Lenoir was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the other car suffered moderate injuries. Both cars had extensive damage.

