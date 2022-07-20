Kinloch Park gets $900,000 from the St. Louis County Parks Foundation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kinloch Park is getting much-needed attention after years of neglect.

The St. Louis County Parks Foundation raised more than $1.5 million for county parks and $900,000 will go to Kinlock Park, one of the most high-needs parks in the region. The county will be able to renovate the park and include a walking trail, a new playground, shelter, basketball court, and athletic fields for football and soccer.

“It’s our hope that the revitalization of Kinloch Park will help to energize this area,” Mark Ohlendorf said. He is the president of the St. Louis County Parks Foundation. “I can’t wait for two years from now when we look out at this park, it’s going to be a totally different look with new football fields, playgrounds for the children, a new shelter here, bathrooms. It’s just going to be a wonderful event.”

Renovations should begin in the next two weeks.

