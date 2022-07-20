How a local hospital system is trying to attract new nurses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - BJC Healthcare is offering full scholarships to nursing students as part of an effort to combat the current nursing shortage.

The St. Louis area health system is offering a more than a $50,000 incentive. BJC is handing out full-ride scholarships covering up to $55,000 in tuition costs.

Those awarded the money will be given a job opportunity to work at a BJC hospital. There are 14 BJC hospitals in Missouri and southern Illinois. An Applicants must be an undergrad to apply and books and housing are not included.

For more on the program, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.