Gov. Parson to go on trade mission to Germany and the Netherlands

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be visiting Germany and the Netherlands in a Trade Mission that will last from July 23 - 30.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be visiting Germany and the Netherlands in a Trade Mission that will last from July 23 - 30.

“International trade is important to Missouri’s success, and we look forward to meeting with business leaders in Germany and the Netherlands to expand our opportunities,” Parson said. “Germany and the Netherlands are home to world-class companies, including many already growing in our state. Our goal is to strengthen these relationships while promoting Missouri as an ideal location for additional investment.”

In 2021, nearly $902 million worth of goods were exported to Germany and the Netherland.

The highest demanded items in Germany were chemicals and pharmaceutical products.

The top exports in Netherlands were pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and other electronic components.

In Germany, he’ll be meeting with:

  • Norman T. Scharpf, U.S. Consul General Frankfurt
  • Pauline Kao, U.S. Consul General Düsseldorf
  • Mona Neubaur, Deputy Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia
  • German companies with operations in Missouri

In the Netherlands, he’ll be meeting with:

  • Ms. Aleisha Woodward, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in The Hague
  • commercial briefing from the U.S. Embassy Netherlands Country team
  • Companies from the Netherlands with operations in Missouri

