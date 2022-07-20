Goldy announces his presence with first-inning homer in All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Though baseball fans in coastal cities might sometimes overlook the accomplishments of star players in the middle of the country, there’s no doubt that Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had an MVP-caliber first half of the MLB season.

Tuesday night in Los Angeles, Goldy gave the rest of the country a glimpse of what Cardinals fans already knew.

Facing AL Cy Young frontrunner Shane McClanahan in the first inning of the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, Goldschmidt jumped all over a 2-0 pitch to launch his first-ever All-Star Game home run.

The blast came immediately following a sensational double play for the American League defense, which limited the drive to a solo shot. Still, Goldschmidt’s home run extended the NL’s early lead to 2-0 and marked an early highlight as he carried over his marvelous regular season into the Midsummer Classic.

Goldschmidt leads qualifying National League hitters this season in batting average (.330), OBP (.414) and SLG (.590). He’s also the only NL hitter with an OPS greater than 1.000, staking a reasonable claim to the MVP Award through this point in the season.

And in case the voters didn’t realize just how good Goldy has been so far this year, he just offered a reminder in Tinseltown.

