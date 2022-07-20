Child, 6, dies after drowning in the Kennedy Recreation Complex Pool in South County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 6-year-old child died after drowning in the Kennedy Recreation Complex Pool in south St. Louis County, police said.

Police arrived around 1:30 p.m at the pool at 6050 Wells Road. He was taken to the hospital but died there.

St. Louis County Police said CPR was given to the child by those on the scene. St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the drowning. No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.