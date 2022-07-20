Advertisement

Campaign 2022: One-on-one with St. Louis County Executive Candidate Jane Dueker

Democratic St. Louis County Executive Candidate Jane Dueker sat down with News 4's Cory Stark ahead of the August 2 primary.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Democratic St. Louis County Executive Candidate Jane Dueker sat down with News 4′s Cory Stark for an interview ahead of the August 2 primary.

SAMPLE BALLOT: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August primary

Dueker, who is running against incumbent Dr. Sam Page, is a longtime attorney and lobbyist.

During the one-on-one interview, Dueker discussed issues facing St. Louis County and the region.

Latest News

