4Warn Weather: Intense Heat Through The Weekend

Weather Discussion: Saturday is a Weather Alert Day as it will only get hotter going into the weekend. Here’s what to expect the next few days...

Thursday will be less humid, but that break is only in the humidity as it will be hot again with a high near 98. Friday is hot and near 100 but Saturday looks to be the hottest of this heat wave with a high of 103 and a heat index from 105 to 110. Watch for updates on Sunday, it could be hotter if a cold front is delayed or cooler if a front arrives quicker. For now we have Sunday with a high of 99 and a 20% chance for a shower or storm.

Temperatures look to ease next week with higher rain chances, more clouds and a stationary front waffling across the area much of the week.

