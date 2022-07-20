4Warn Weather: Hot Afternoon But Lower Humidity

Weather Discussion: A cool front is passing through our area this afternoon. Unfortunately temperatures will not be any cooler behind the front but the humidity will be noticeably lower. Tomorrow is another hot day but humidity stays low.

Temperatures and humidity will rise as we head into the weekend. Saturday is a Weather Alert Day as Heat Index values may surpass 105.

Hoping for at least some rain and slightly cooler temperatures the first part of next week.

