3-alarm fire at South County recycling plant

Fire crews were seen at a recycling plant in South County Wednesday afternoon.
Fire crews were seen at a recycling plant in South County Wednesday afternoon.(MoDOT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A fire at a South County recycling plant prompted a large response Wednesday afternoon.

The three-alarm fire broke out before 4 p.m. at a recycling plant in the 4000 block of Bayless. Fire crews told News 4 that the heat caused problems and crews had to be swapped out for heat relief.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews are on the scene.

