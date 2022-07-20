3-alarm fire at South County recycling plant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A fire at a South County recycling plant prompted a large response Wednesday afternoon.

The three-alarm fire broke out before 4 p.m. at a recycling plant in the 4000 block of Bayless. Fire crews told News 4 that the heat caused problems and crews had to be swapped out for heat relief.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews are on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.