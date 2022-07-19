St. Louis County officer involved in North County crash
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County officer was involved in a crash in north St. Louis County.
The St. Louis County Police Department said the crash happened in the area of New Halls Ferry and Lindbergh sometime around noon Tuesday. Police said the officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
No other information was released.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.