Possible argument leads to woman dead in home, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman was killed in her home Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 4200 block of Michigan at around 3:59 p.m. Officers were responding to a call for a person down when they found Robin Bonds, 56, inside of the home suffering from lacerations. Bonds was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said an initial investigation found the incident possibly started from an argument. There are no suspects in custody as of now but officers are looking for a woman in her 40s.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

