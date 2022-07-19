PHOTOS: St. Louis CITY SC adds Lou Fusz as newest partner

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lou Fusz is now the official automotive partner of St. Louis City’s Major League Soccer team.

The team announced their newest partnership on Tuesday. Lou Fusz is now the sponsor of the Lou Fusz Plaza and the southeastern entry gate, Lou Fusz Automotive Network Gate.

The Lou Fusz Plaza is on the eastern side of Centene Stadium and includes more than 24,000 square feet of green space, meeting space and a trail that’s part of the Brickline Greenway; a path planned to stretch from Forest Park to the Gateway Arch. In total, the plaza is 125,500 square feet and will have a permanent built-in concession stand with food made by the team’s “Flavor Officer,” Gerard Craft.

St. Louis CITY SC Lou Fusz Plaza (St. Louis CITY SC)

“I am so proud of the new partnership with Lou Fusz, a family-owned business that is deeply committed to our community,” Carolyn Kindle Betz said. She’s the CEO and president of St. Louis CITY SC.

St. Louis CITY SC adds Lou Fusz as newest partner (St. Louis CITY SC)

