Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Grand Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on North Grand late Monday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Poice Department said the person was crossing North Grand in the 1000 block when a dark car going southbound hit him. Police said he wasn’t walking on a designated crosswalk. The driver of the car came back and stayed at the scene for a while before leaving. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses later told officers they saw two cars speeding in that area at the time of the accident - a white sedan and a dark truck. Officers are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

