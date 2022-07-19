Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Grand Center

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on North Grand late Monday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Poice Department said the person was crossing North Grand in the 1000 block when a dark car going southbound hit him. Police said he wasn’t walking on a designated crosswalk. The driver of the car came back and stayed at the scene for a while before leaving. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses later told officers they saw two cars speeding in that area at the time of the accident - a white sedan and a dark truck. Officers are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An officer was seriously injured after being shot near 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas...
BLUE ALERT: Officer seriously injured after being shot, Highway Patrol looking for vehicle
Gov. Pritzker discusses retirement benefits for firefighters
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
Video shows Sesame Place character appearing to avoid Black girls, prompting theme park apology
Homicide investigation generic
Possible argument leads to woman dead in home, police say