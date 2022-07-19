Man shot, killed in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North County Monday evening.

The incident happened at 7:43 p.m. in the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

There are no further details at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

