IL broadens background search for gun ID cards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Illinois State Police, under the direction of Governor J.B. Pritzker, submitted an emergency rule change to broaden Clear and Present Danger reports that can bar applicants from receiving a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card or revoke a current FOID card.

The rule change allows a more extensive background history even if the subject was not actively seeking or holding a FOID card at the time a Clear and Present Danger report was made and allows for use of these reports in possible future evaluations.

Clear and present danger reports are made by physicians, clinical psychologists, qualified examiners, school administrators, and law enforcement. This law is distinct from the Firearms Restraining Order. The Firearms Restraining Order is a court ordered restriction on firearms possession. Clear and Present Danger status is only one of many factors that can result in the revocation and denial of a FOID card. Other factors can include criminal records, mental health prohibitors, and other orders of protection, according to the press release.

The older definition of clear and present danger was drafted to mean “impending”, “imminent”, “substantial” or “significant.” Now the terms are more broadly defined requiring terms “physical or verbal behavior, such as violent, suicidal, or assaultive threats, actions, or other behavior.”

“For the sake of public safety, any FOID applicant with prior clear and present danger information needs to have that considered when having their application processed,” said Governor Pritzker. “These changes will immediately allow ISP to see a fuller picture of an applicant’s history and keep the people of Illinois safe from those who should not be in possession of firearms. I want to thank the members of the Joint Committee and Director Kelly for taking up this important issue and protecting Illinoisans.”

“These modifications to administrative law will immediately give the ISP the legal authority to consider more evidence when determining whether to issue or revoke a FOID card and will strengthen the ISP’s ability to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly.

This wider search could have potentially stopped the shooter in the Highland Park mass shooting from legally obtaining a firearm with the help of his father.

“You can’t purchase a firearm through a federally-licensed dealer without that card,” said Thomas Petrekovich, manager at Curt Smith’s Outdoors in Belleville. “I can’t let you touch it without a FOID card. I’d say 99% get accepted at some point, because they have a preapproved FOID card.”

