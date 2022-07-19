Advertisement

How you can buy Cardinals tickets for $5 thanks to Albert Pujols

National League's Albert Pujols, of the St. Louis Cardinals, smiles as he bats during the MLB...
National League's Albert Pujols, of the St. Louis Cardinals, smiles as he bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thanks to Albert Pujols’ performance in the Home Run Derby Monday, you can get Cardinals’ tickets for as low as $5.

It is part of the “Derby Deal.” Because the Cardinals legend advanced to the second round of the Home Run Derby, field box tickets for next month’s series against the Colorado Rockies will be $10; tickets for loge and pavilion seats are $5.

The series against the Rockies is August 16-18. Fans take advantage of the discount by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National League's Albert Pujols, of the St. Louis Cardinals, celebrates at the end of his round...
Pujols launches seven homers in final minute to upset top-seed Schwarber in first round of HR Derby
Cards pick up 8 players on 2nd day of 2022 MLB Draft
Cooper Hjerpe is selected by the St. Louis Cardinals with the 22nd pick of the 2022 MLB...
Cardinals select LHP Cooper Hjerpe No. 22 overall in first round of MLB Draft
St. Louis Cardinals' Miles Mikolas pitches during the first inning in the first baseball game...
Mikolas named to NL All-Star Team