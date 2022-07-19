Gateway Foundation, Ozzie Smith receives van to get youth, veterans involved in golf
Published: Jul. 19, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The PGA Reach Gateway Foundation and Ozzie Smith received a new van to better serve the metro.
The foundation introduces veterans, inner-city youth, and children in the community groups to the game of golf. The new addition is much needed.
The foundation took on new employees and golfers who took up the hobby during the pandemic.
