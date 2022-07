MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens of employers will be looking to hire during a job fair Thursday in Maryland Heights.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 21, 2022 at Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers, located at 2050 Dorsett Village. Parking and admission are free.

Click here for more information and to pre-register.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.