David Dorn Trial: Alleged eyewitness recalls looting spree, aftermath of murder

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - As the second day of the trial began Tuesday, jurors heard from two witnesses who saw Stephan Cannon before and after David Dorn was killed outside of a north St. Louis pawn shop in 2020.

State prosecutors called a slew of witnesses before the state rested. Thus far, the prosecution called a total of eight witnesses, ranging from a firearms expert and a man who live-streamed the moments after Dorn was shot.

Prosecutor Marvin Teer stood next to two large evidence boxes as he whispered to his co-counsel. St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner sat behind Teer, who came out of retirement to try the case. Gardner’s request for a special prosecutor to try the case was denied last fall.

Prosecutor Marvin Teer, chief trial assistant in the Circuit Attorney's Office, looks over paperwork on the second day of the trial of Stephan Cannon, accused of killing retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn in 2020, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in the Civil Courts building downtown. Dorn was killed checking on an alarm coming from a pawnshop amid a night of violence and destruction in St. Louis following protests over the Memorial Day 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com (Robert Cohen | St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Graham, who performed Dorn’s autopsy, was the first state witness Tuesday. Dorn was shot four times, including in the chest, thigh and upper body. Graham testified the fatal blow to the chest didn’t have characteristics of a high velocity round, like a rifle.

“Is it your opinion that [Dorn] died instantly?” State Prosecutor Christopher Hinckley asked.

Graham answered, “he did not.”

Upon hearing Graham’s reply, David Dorn’s widow Ann Dorn started slowly shaking her head. In a brief, direct cross-examination, Graham stated there weren’t any ballistics found in Dorn’s body.

Bringing back a witness from Monday, Sgt. Kyle with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department took the stand again. Kyle was requested to bag evidence after a surveillance operation and took Cannon into custody.

“I met with detectives and they asked for me to seize a Nike bag sitting on an exterior air conditioning unit,” Kyle said.

A .22mm gun and cell phone were found inside the bag. A small bag full of dreadlocks that had been recently cut.

Public Defender Brian Horneyer objected to every piece of evidence being pulled out of a white box.

However, he didn’t hesitate to point out the differences between the weapon found on Cannon versus the guns used to kill the retired police captain.

“You already testified that this is a .22mm gun,” the public defender pointed at the gun sitting on the prosecution table.

Horneyer then fired off a quick round of questions.

“Did you locate a .9mm gun?”

“No.”

“You found no .9mm cartridge?”

“No.”

“Did you locate an assault rifle?”

“No.”

As the double doors open from the side of the courtroom, Elicia Beaver walked in. Beaver and her boyfriend lived in the apartment that was searched by police after Dorn’s death. She testified that Cannon stayed with them for a short period of time. Prosecutors showed images of a makeshift bed covered with a blanket and pillow. A bag of dreadlocks was pictured at the foot of it.

Beaver said Cannon resided in her living room.

“Nothing further,” Teer said walking back to his seat.

The defense zeroed in on the night of the deadly armed robbery. Beaver testified that she had to let Cannon inside her apartment since he didn’t have a key. She claims Cannon came back to the residence empty-handed and not wearing a black and white Adidas tracksuit seen in the surveillance video.

Judge Theresa Burke allowed Teer to ask additional questions. Teer asked, holding surveillance images of a suspect inside the pawn shop, “Do you recognize anyone in these photos?”

Beaver backtracking now, “I can’t remember.”

“Nothing further,” Teer said frustratingly.

Stephan Cannon, center, accused in the killing of retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn in 2020, confers with his public defenders Brian Horneyer, left, and Adofo Minka on the second day of his trial on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in the Civil Courts building downtown. Dorn was shot checking on an alarm coming from a pawnshop amid a night of violence and destruction in St. Louis following protests over the Memorial Day 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com (Robert Cohen | St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

POV FROM AN ACCOMPLICE

As people poured back into the courtroom after a recess, the prosecution called 24-year-old Mark Jackson to testify. Jackson was introduced earlier in the trial during the defense’s opening statement. Horneyer asked the jurors to remember one quote that Jackson blurted out during his interrogation:

“I’ll say pretty much anything to get out of these cuffs and get back to my son. I’ll witness whatever you want me to witness.”

Jackson was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the murder.

Teer’s voice echoes as he asked Jackson to describe his seven-year friendship with Cannon. Jackson said the men hung out occasionally but hadn’t spoken in months. After seeing the unrest in the downtown St. Louis area, Jackson said he decided to call Cannon.

“I saw everything that was going on that night and asked him to come out with me,” Jackson said. “There was rioting and looting going on.”

Cannon shifted his weight toward the left side of the chair as he watched Jackson speak.

Detailing the sequences of events, Jackson said he picked up Cannon and one of Cannon’s friends across the street from the University City apartment that evening. Jackson said the men drove down Grand near Martin Luther King where they looted four stores before heading to Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry.

“How was Cannon dressed that night?” Teer asks as his voice rings out in the silent courtroom. Jackson claims the defendant wore a black and white Adidas hat, a similar outfit worn by the suspect in the still images mentioned prior.

Zeroing in on what went down at the pawn shop, Jackson stated Cannon “momentarily came in the store and came back out.” Jackson recalls ducking for cover after hearing gunfire erupt outside. He claims he stood still until he heard his name being called.

“I heard Stephan [Cannon] say ‘come on, let’s go,” Jackson said.

Once back in the car, Jackson recalled an uncomfortable silence. While on the stand, Jackson said Cannon called him through the Facebook Messenger app to discuss what happened.

“He said ‘he didn’t want to have to do that to him’”

CROSS-EXAMINATION

Eager to poke holes in Jackson’s prior testimony, Horneyer asked if any stolen items or TVs were placed in his car and if he saw Cannon with a gun that night.

Both inquiries were met with a “No.”

Next, Cannon’s defense team played a video of Jackson being interrogated by local detectives. During the course of the video, Jackson admitted to also cutting his dreads off. As minutes pass by, Jackson told investigators several different versions of that night including naming a fictional person that he made up.

Finally, the 24-year-old uttered the quote that Horneyer mentioned in his opening statement. While confronting Jackson with his statement, he summarized that he would tell police the truth to go back to his cell.

Horneyer turned away from Jackson and rewinds the interrogation video.

“Before I say anything, can we knock that murder charge down to a burglary?” Jackson can be heard asking in his interrogation.

The detective clarified that is something “attorneys do”.

“Stephan told you he’s the one who shot that guy. That’s the only thing of everything you just said that I believe,” the detective said.

“I did this for y’all,” he said. “Giving you Cannon. Please, please don’t give me murder,” Jackson pleaded.

Horneyer stops the video to emphasize a conversation between Jackson and the unidentified detective.

“You heard what the officer said right? He said their objective is to get Stephan Cannon,” Horneyer said looking at the jury.

Turning back to Jackson he asked, “What was your expectation?”

“My only expectation is to clear my name,” Jackson answered.

“A few days ago, under oath, you said you expect to get two years on burglary,” Horneyer paused. “No further questions.”

The defense will call their first witness at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

